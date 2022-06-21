EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After expanding the consolidation range up to 1.0545, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to test 1.0490 from above. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0620 and then resume falling with the target at 1.0447, or even extend this structure down to 1.0270.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.2222. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 1.2330 and then return to test 1.222 from above. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.1818; if to the upside – continue the correction towards 1.2502 and then start a new decline to break 1.2177 to extend this structure towards the above-mentioned target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around 134.80. Today, the pair may start one more correction to reach 134.22 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the target at 136.36. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 133.50.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9666 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9577. After that, the instrument may grow to break 0.9811 and then continue trading upwards to reach 1.0088.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.6935. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 0.7010 and then resume falling to return to 0.6935. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6824.





BRENT

Brent has finished the ascending impulse at 116.10; Today, the asset may fall to reach 113.22 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 121.10, or even extend this structure up to 129.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues the correction down to 1830.00 and may later form one more ascending structure towards 1866.00. After that, the instrument may resume falling to break 1820.00 and extend this structure down to 1770.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3737.0 Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 3850.0 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 3500.0.



