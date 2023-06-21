EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining wave to 1.0880. After it reaches the level, a correction to 1.0915 might follow (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0820 is expected. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2713 and a correction to 1.2767. A decline to 1.2672 is expected today. Next, a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2680 might open. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1.2760 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2626. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 141.71. The range could extend to 141.10. Next, a rise to 142.33 looks possible. And with a breakout of this level upwards as well, the potential for further development of the wave to 143.17 might follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.8984. An extension of the range to 0.8944 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.9030. And with a breakout of this range upwards as well, the potential for the wave to 0.9109 might open. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.6752. Today a correction to 0.6802 might follow (a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6727 is expected. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 75.70. At a certain point, the market extended the range upwards to 77.05 and next - downwards to 74.74. Today it might escape the range upwards to 78.50. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1929.80. Today the market might correct to 1942.42 (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1927.47 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 1918.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1940.00 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1914.50.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 4371.0. Today a correction to 4411.0 could be expected, followed by a decline to 4357.0. And with a breakout of this range downwards as well, the potential for a decline to 4300.0 might open. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.