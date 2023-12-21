EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a corrective wave to 1.0929. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, a growth structure to 1.0972 could form, from where the wave might continue to 1.1012. With a downward escape, a decline link to 1.0888 is not excluded.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2625. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, a growth structure to 1.2708 might form. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 1.2500 could open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a consolidation range around 143.66. With a downward escape, the correction might continue to 142.39. Once this level is reached, a growth wave to 144.10 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 145.77.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has corrected to 0.6650. A decline link to 0.8590 might form today. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 0.8705 could begin. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has corrected to 0.6730. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. The range might extend to 0.6713. Next, a growth structure to 0.6800 could form, followed by a decline to 0.6660.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave to 83.00. A correction to 77.66 could follow today. Next, a growth wave to 83.83 could develop, from where the wave might continue to 90.10. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range under 2045.75. With a downward escape, a decline link to 1990.00 is not excluded. With an upward escape, the potential for a growth wave to 2075.11 might open, from where the trend could continue to 2118.00.





S&P 500

The stock index has reached the target of a growth wave to 4782.0. Today the market has formed a decline impulse to 4696.0. A consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a correction to 4739.0 could form (a test from below), followed by a decline to 4695.0. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline wave to 4655.5 could open. This is a local target.



