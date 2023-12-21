EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a corrective wave to 1.0929. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, a growth structure to 1.0972 could form, from where the wave might continue to 1.1012. With a downward escape, a decline link to 1.0888 is not excluded.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2625. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, a growth structure to 1.2708 might form. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 1.2500 could open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has formed a consolidation range around 143.66. With a downward escape, the correction might continue to 142.39. Once this level is reached, a growth wave to 144.10 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 145.77.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has corrected to 0.6650. A decline link to 0.8590 might form today. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 0.8705 could begin. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has corrected to 0.6730. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. The range might extend to 0.6713. Next, a growth structure to 0.6800 could form, followed by a decline to 0.6660.
BRENT
Brent has completed a growth wave to 83.00. A correction to 77.66 could follow today. Next, a growth wave to 83.83 could develop, from where the wave might continue to 90.10. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range under 2045.75. With a downward escape, a decline link to 1990.00 is not excluded. With an upward escape, the potential for a growth wave to 2075.11 might open, from where the trend could continue to 2118.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has reached the target of a growth wave to 4782.0. Today the market has formed a decline impulse to 4696.0. A consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a correction to 4739.0 could form (a test from below), followed by a decline to 4695.0. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline wave to 4655.5 could open. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.