EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues developing a correction. Today the price has reached the local target of this correction at 1.0908. A decline link to 1.0880 is expected, after which a new growth link to 1.0913 is expected. Once the correction is over, a new decline link to 1.0838 might start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2668. Later the range might expand to the 1.2742 level. Practically, the movement will become a correction of the first decline wave. Once this correction is over, a new growth wave to 1.2588 could begin. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range around 148.01, which could extend to the 147.18 level. Once this level is reached, a new growth wave to 149.17 could begin.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has reached the local target of the growth wave to 0.8696. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a correction link to 0.8585 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8705. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a correction wave to 0.6612. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range could later extend to 0.6590. With an escape from it downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 0.6524 might open, from where the trend could continue to 0.6498.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave to 79.74, and today the market is forming a correction to 78.11. Once the correction is over, a new growth wave to 80.65 might form, from where the trend could continue to 82.12. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction to 2039.35, forming a decline structure to 2021.50 today. Next, a new correction link to 2040.40 might follow. Once it is over, a new decline link to 1988.00 could form.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4795.0 and, escaping it upwards, it continues extending the growth wave. By now, the market has reached the local target of 4857.0. A decline link to 4795.0 is not excluded (a test from above). Next, a growth link to 4875.5 is expected.



