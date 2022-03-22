EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has reached the correctional target at 1.0982. Today, the pair may consolidate above this level. Later, the market may break this level and form one more ascending wave with the short-term target at 1.1141.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3136. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3107. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to return to 1.3136 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3068.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 119.10, USDJPY continues growing towards 120.66. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 120.20 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 122.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still growing towards 0.9376. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.9333 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9420.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7393. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7436 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7300.





BRENT

Brent has broken 112.27 and may later continue growing towards 119.00. After that, the instrument may fall to test 112.30 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 127.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading upwards with the short-term target at 1986.30. Later, the market may start a new decline towards 1950.00 and then resume trading upwards to reach 2020.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has formed a new consolidation range around 4466.5. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure to break 4306.6. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the first target at 4070.0.



