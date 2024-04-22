EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0650. A growth link targeting 1.0693 is not excluded, after which a decline towards 1.0585 might follow. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.0733 could begin, followed by a decline to 1.0440.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline link targeting 1.2366. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an upward escape from the range, a correction towards 1.2545 could start. With a downward escape, the trend could extend to 1.2222. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair is forming a consolidation range around 154.65. An upward escape from the range might open the potential for a wave towards 155.15. With a downward escape, a correction link targeting 154.33 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 155.75. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.9099. With an upward escape from the range, the potential for a wave towards 0.9126 could open, from where the trend might extend to 0.9195. This is a local target. With a downward escape from the range, a correction link targeting 0.9060 is not excluded, followed by further development of the growth wave towards 0.9195.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6408. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a wave towards 0.6306 might open. With an upward escape from the range, a correction towards 0.6500 could follow, from where the trend could extend to 0.6300.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 87.17. With a downward escape from the range, a further correction towards 84.44 is not excluded. With an upward escape, the potential for a wave targeting 90.00 might open, from which level the trend could extend to 95.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 2380.70. A decline link towards 2347.00 is expected today, followed by a rise to 2380.70 (testing from below). With an upward escape from the range, a growth link targeting 2435.80 is not excluded. With a downward escape, the correction might extend towards 2324.55.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4967.0. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a wave targeting 4909.0 might open. With an upward escape, a correction link to 5045.5 (testing from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline by the trend to 4798.0 is expected. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.