Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 22.09.2021

22.09.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.1747 along with the correction towards 1.1717, EURUSD is consolidating above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 1.1710, the market may start a new decline towards 1.1680; if to the upside at 1.1740 – continue the correction with the target at 1.1777.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating not far from the downside border of the range. If the price breaks this range to the upside at 1.3670, the market may resume growing towards 1.3740; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3579.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished the descending structure at 73.10; right now, it is consolidating near the lows. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline towards 72.60; if to the upside – continue the correction with the target at 73.35.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation range around 109.25, USDJPY is trading to break it upwards to reach 109.69. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 108.85.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9212 and may later form one more ascending structure to break 0.9357. Later, the market may continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9408.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.7248. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 0.7320; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7161.

BRENT

Brent is growing to reach 75.75 and may later start a new decline towards 74.50. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 76.20 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 77.70.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term upside target at 1780.64 and then completing the correction towards 1772.25, Gold is growing to reach 1792.19. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 1770.07.

S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the ascending structure at 4407.0 along with the correction towards 4338.0; right now, it is trading upwards to reach 4373.0. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue growing with the target at 4429.9.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

