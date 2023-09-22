EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0616. Today the market might develop a correction to 1.0686. After it is over, a new declining move to 1.0606 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0570.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2233. Today the market could correct to 1.2310. After the correction is over, a new structure of decline to 1.2190 might develop.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a link of correction to 147.31. Today the market is forming a wave of growth to 148.38. And with a breakout of this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 149.44 could open. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 145.30 might start.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.9077. Today the market has corrected to 0.9020 and rose to 0.9052. Practically, a consolidation range has formed at these levels. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a correction to 0.8915 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 0.9100 is not excluded.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6385. A link of correction to 0.6440 could form today. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6346 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6315.
BRENT
Brent has completed a correction to 91.41. A wave of growth to 97.07 might develop today. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 89.40 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 103.75. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a wave of decline to 1912.48. After this level is reached, a correction to 1930.09 could form. Next, a new wave of decline to 1894.77 might start. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4326.9. This is a local target. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4395.2 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4270.3 might follow. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.