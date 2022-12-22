EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. Today the range may extend to 1.0662. This will be a correction for the whole wave of decline. After this correction is over, a decline to 1.0595 should be expected. And after a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1.0530 should open. Then a correction to 1.0595 (a test from below) and a decline to 1.0460 should follow. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.2054. Today the market is performing a link of correction to 1.2145. After this level is reached, a pathway down to 1.2020 should open. Then a correction to 1.2130 and a decline to 1.1900 should follow. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 131.76. A link of growth to 132.85 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 130.62. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 128.28 will open. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues declining to 0.9227. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.9288 should start. And with a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway up to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair escaped a consolidation range upwards and performed a link of growth to 0.6764. Today a decline to 0.6691 is expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a decline to 0.6622 will open, from where the trend might continue to 0.6500.





BRENT

Crude oil completed a wave of growth to 83.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape upwards and further growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.40 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range under 1820.62. The quotes are likely to escaoe it downwards and reach 1797.22, from where the wave of decline might continue to 1763.30. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of correction to 3894.0. Today a wave of decline to 3757.4 should begin. Then a correction to 3890.0 and a decline to 3760.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.



