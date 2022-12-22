Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 22.12.2022

22.12.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. Today the range may extend to 1.0662. This will be a correction for the whole wave of decline. After this correction is over, a decline to 1.0595 should be expected. And after a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1.0530 should open. Then a correction to 1.0595 (a test from below) and a decline to 1.0460 should follow. The goal is first.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.2054. Today the market is performing a link of correction to 1.2145. After this level is reached, a pathway down to 1.2020 should open. Then a correction to 1.2130 and a decline to 1.1900 should follow. The goal is first.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 131.76. A link of growth to 132.85 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 130.62. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 128.28 will open. The goal is first.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues declining to 0.9227. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.9288 should start. And with a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway up to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair escaped a consolidation range upwards and performed a link of growth to 0.6764. Today a decline to 0.6691 is expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a decline to 0.6622 will open, from where the trend might continue to 0.6500.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Crude oil completed a wave of growth to 83.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape upwards and further growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.40 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range under 1820.62. The quotes are likely to escaoe it downwards and reach 1797.22, from where the wave of decline might continue to 1763.30. The goal is local.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of correction to 3894.0. Today a wave of decline to 3757.4 should begin. Then a correction to 3890.0 and a decline to 3760.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano