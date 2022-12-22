EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. Today the range may extend to 1.0662. This will be a correction for the whole wave of decline. After this correction is over, a decline to 1.0595 should be expected. And after a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1.0530 should open. Then a correction to 1.0595 (a test from below) and a decline to 1.0460 should follow. The goal is first.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.2054. Today the market is performing a link of correction to 1.2145. After this level is reached, a pathway down to 1.2020 should open. Then a correction to 1.2130 and a decline to 1.1900 should follow. The goal is first.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 131.76. A link of growth to 132.85 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 130.62. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 128.28 will open. The goal is first.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues declining to 0.9227. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.9288 should start. And with a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway up to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair escaped a consolidation range upwards and performed a link of growth to 0.6764. Today a decline to 0.6691 is expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a decline to 0.6622 will open, from where the trend might continue to 0.6500.
BRENT
Crude oil completed a wave of growth to 83.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape upwards and further growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.40 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a consolidation range under 1820.62. The quotes are likely to escaoe it downwards and reach 1797.22, from where the wave of decline might continue to 1763.30. The goal is local.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a wave of correction to 3894.0. Today a wave of decline to 3757.4 should begin. Then a correction to 3890.0 and a decline to 3760.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.