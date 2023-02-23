EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0600. Today the market might demonstrate a link of correction to 1.0640. Then a decline to 1.0584 should follow. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway for the wave down to 1.0579 should open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.2000. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form around it. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.1900 should open. And with a breakaway of this one, a pathway for the wave down to 1.1866 should open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 134.36. Today a link of growth to 135.25 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level upwards as well, a pathway for a wave to 136.00 should open. Then a link of decline to 135.24 and growth to 136.55 are not excluded.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9300. Today a link of decline to 0.9282 looks possible. Then the quotes might grow to 0.9330, from where the wave should continue to 0.9380.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6793. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 0.6848. After the correction is over, a link of decline to 0.6780 should begin.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 80.30. Today a consolidation range should develop above this level. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 83.33 should start. The goal is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken through 1831.15 down, extending the consolidation range to 1823.15. A test of 1831.18 from below is not excluded today. Then a decline to 1818.00 should follow, so that the wave should continue to 1815.00.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3977.7. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway for a wave to 4028.0 should open. Then a consolidation range might develop, and with an escape upwards the pair might grow to 4081.0.



