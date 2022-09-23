EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the correction to test 0.9903 from below. Today, the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9785. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9833 and then start a new decline to reach 0.9760.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the correctional wave at 1.1344, GBPUSD is falling towards 1.1140. Later, the market may start another correction up to 1.1235 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1112.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 145.88 along with the descending impulse towards 141.86, USDJPY is consolidating around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 137.79. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 149.17.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9844, USDCHF is consolidating below it. Possibly, the pair may resume trading upwards to reach 0.9647 and then start another growth with the short-term target at 1.0048.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction at 0.6669, AUDUSD is consolidating there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6555.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating above 90.00. Today, the asset may fall towards 88.90 and then resume growing to break 93.00 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 97.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1670.00. Possibly, the metal may form a new ascending wave towards 1690.00 and then resume falling to reach 1650.50. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1700.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating around 3785.0. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 3673.0. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 3916.0.



