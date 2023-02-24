EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0577. Today the market might show a link of correction to 1.0637 and then go down to 1.0568. After this level is reached, a new correction to 1.0690 should start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1991. Today a link of growth to 1.1966 should follow (a test from below). Then the pair should drop to 1.1966, after which a correction should start towards 1.2070.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 135.35 and a link of decline to 134.05. Practically, the market has set the borders of a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 136.56. With an escape downwards, a correction should develop to 133.33, followed by growth to 136.56.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.9347. Today the market is consolidating under this level. With an escape downwards, a correction to 0.9300 should follow. With an escape upwards, the wave should continue to 0.9381.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6781. Today the market is forming a link of growth to 0 6848. This is interpreted as a correction. After it is over, a link of decline to 0.6777 should start.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 82.30 and a correction to 81.22. Today a wave of growth should develop to 83.83. Then a correction to 82.15 and growth to 83.73 should follow. The goal is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1818.00. A link of correction to 1815.00 is not excluded today. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1842.00 should start.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3968.8. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4080.0 should open, followed by a decline to 4026.0. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3900.0 should open, followed by growth to 3968.8.



