EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1900 and forming a downside continuation pattern there, EURUSD has completed another descending structure at 1.1850; right now, it is consolidating above the latter level. Possibly, the pair may grow to test 1.1900 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1830.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After forming the consolidation range around 1.3850 and breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD is falling to reach 1.3700. After that, the instrument may form another consolidation range above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may grow to return to 1.3850 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3777.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue trading upwards and reach 76.56. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 74.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still falling towards 108.29. Later, the market may correct to reach 108.80 and then start another decline with the target at 107.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9278. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9356 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9155.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has broken 0.7733 to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may continue falling towards 0.7452 and then resume trading upwards to return to 0.7733.





BRENT

After breaking 62.52, Brent is expected to continue falling with the first target at 60.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 65.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1727.00. Possibly, today the metal may form a new descending structure towards 1711.67 and then start a new growth to reach 1756.30. Later, the market may correct to return to 1717.00 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 1813.88.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3925.6. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and reach 4000.0. After that, the instrument may correct towards 3861.1 and then resume growing with the target at 4160.0.



