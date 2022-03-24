Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 24.03.2022

24.03.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.0963, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1000. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 1.0960 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1048.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending structure at 1.3210 and then breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD is expected to continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3134.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues growing towards 122.08. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 120.32 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 118.40.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9295, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9333. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9375.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7390 and may later start a new growth to reach 0.7440. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7299.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has broken 119.80 and may later continue growing towards 127.40. After that, the instrument may correct down to 112.80 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 142.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a new consolidation range around 1925.35. Possibly, today the metal may grow to break 1950.00 and then continue trading upwards with the first target at 1986.30.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

Having completed the ascending structure at 4500.0, the S&P index is expected to fall towards 4365.5 and may later start a new decline to break 4365.7. After that, the instrument may continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 4070.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.