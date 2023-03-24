EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a second impulse of decline to 1.0826. A new consolidation range might develop around this level today. With an escape downwards, a new impulse of decline to 1.0750 might form. Then a correction to 1.0820 and a decline to 1.0730 should follow. The target is first.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.2260. Today the market is correcting to 1.2303. Practically, a new consolidation range is forming at these levels. With an escape downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2177 should start. The target is first.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 130.05. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 131.90 will open. The target is first. Then a correction to 131.00 and growth to 133.60 should follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9175. Today an escape upwards to 0.9230 looks possible. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.9175 should follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6676. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway for a decline to 0.6600 should open. Then a correction to 0.6677 and a decline to 0.6588 are not excluded.
BRENT
Brent goes on to develop a correction to 74.37. After it is over, a new structure of growth to 78.70 should form. The target is first. Then a wave of correction to 74.40 is expected.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 2003.30. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A new structure of decline to 1921.70 should start forming. And if this level breaks, the wave should continue to 1834.60. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a structure of decline to 3933.9. A consolidation range might form around this level today. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a decline to 3858.0 should open. Then a correction to 3934.0 and a decline to 3824.0 should follow.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.