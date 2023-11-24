EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a corrective wave to 1.0929. A decline link to 1.0880 is forming today. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline wave to 1.0840 might continue. And provided this level is also breached, the potential for a wave to 1.0750 could open. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2505. By now, the range has extended to 1.2560. A decline structure is now forming to 1.2505. Escaping this range downwards, the wave might continue to 1.2456. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a consolidation range around 149.30. With an escape downwards, a corrective link to 148.56 might follow. Next, a rise to 149.90 is expected. With a breakout of this level upwards, the potential for a wave to 151.15 might open. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8841 without any bright trend. A decline link to 0.8810 is not excluded. Upon reaching this level, a new growth wave to 0.8868 is expected. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a consolidation range around 0.6547. A decline to 0.6500 might follow today. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 0.6430 could open. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent is forming a consolidation range around 81.10. A link of growth to 83.33 could follow. And with a breakout of this range upwards as well, the wave could continue to 88.10. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a wide consolidation range around 1970.70. At a certain point, the market extended it to 2007.20. A decline structure to 1970.70 is forming today. Another growth link to 2012.60 is not excluded. Next, a decline wave to 1930.00 might begin. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4530.0. A link of growth to 4571.0 is not excluded today. A new decline wave to 4487.0 might start then. This is the first target.



