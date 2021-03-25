EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues trading downwards. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1800 and then start a new growth with the target at 1.1877.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1.3700, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 1.3670 and then resume growing with the target at 1.3850.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 76.00. to the upside, Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 76.66 and then start a new decline with the target at 74.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the correction at 108.98 and may later resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 108.40.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9287. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.9371 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9155.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues consolidating below 0.7642 and may later fall to reach 0.7516. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 0.7640 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7451.





BRENT

After finishing the descending structure at 60.45, Brent is growing to reach 65.50. Later, the market may resume falling with the first target at 60.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1727.00. Possibly, today the metal may form a new descending structure towards 1711.67 and then start a new growth to reach 1776.08. Later, the market may correct to return to 1727.00 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 1813.88.





S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 3888.0 and may later grow to reach 3925.0, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction towards 3860.0; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 4000.0.



