EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1000 and then breaking this level, EURUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.1042. After that, the instrument may resume falling to return to 1.1000 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1048.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1.3212 and then breaking it to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue this correction up to 1.3255. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3212.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 122.40 along with the correction towards 121.40. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 122.68 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 121.40.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9263, USDCHF is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9317.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the ascending wave at 0.7520. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level for a while. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7390.





BRENT

Having completed the correction at 117.00, Brent is expected to grow towards 124.80 and may later start a new correction to reach 112.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 127.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1966.00. Possibly, today the metal may correct down to 1941.60. Later, the market may grow towards 1969.56 or even extend this structure up to 1990.99.





S&P 500

The S&P index continues growing towards 4545.0 and may later start a new decline to reach 4450.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 45590.0 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 4070.0.



