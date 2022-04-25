EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.0840 and finishing the descending wave at 1.0774, EURUSD has completed the correction towards 1.0810; right now, it is falling to reach 1.0735. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.0773 and then start a new decline with the target at 1.0700.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 1.2923, GBPUSD is trading downwards to reach 1.2800. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.2922 and then resume falling with the target at 1.2740.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 129.00, USDJPY is falling to break 127.80 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 126.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 0.9544, USDCHF has broken it to the upside and may later continue growing with the target at 0.9633.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7313 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7154. Later, the market may correct to test 0.7313 from below and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7077.





BRENT

Brent has completed the correction at 104.00. Today, the asset may form one more ascending wave to reach 109.60 or even extend this structure up to 117.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the correctional wave at 1918.00; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the metal may expand the range down to 1915.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1958.00 or even extend this structure up to 2000.00.





S&P 500

Having broken 4360.0, the S&P index is falling towards 4218.5. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4362.0 ad then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4128.2.



