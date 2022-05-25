Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.05.2022

25.05.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.0755, EURUSD is forming a new descending impulse towards 1.0533. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 1.0640 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0460.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the correction at 1.2595, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 1.2355. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 1.2470 and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2100.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has broken 127.23; right now, it is still falling towards 126.20. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 129.00.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing towards 0.9666 and may later start a new correction down to 0.9620. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9750.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is expanding its consolidation range up to 0.7131. Later, the market may start another decline to break 0.7040 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6934.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Having finished the ascending wave at 114.40, Brent is expected to consolidate there and then break this range to the upside to continue the uptrend with the short-term target at 118.36. Later, the market may correct towards 112.00 and then resume growing with the target at 122.65.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1866.00, Gold is expected to correct down to 1855.00 and may later form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1888.08. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1850.00 and then resume growing to reach 1909.80.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3952.8 without any particular direction. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4084.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3860.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.7.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.