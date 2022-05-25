EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.0755, EURUSD is forming a new descending impulse towards 1.0533. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 1.0640 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0460.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the correction at 1.2595, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 1.2355. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 1.2470 and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2100.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has broken 127.23; right now, it is still falling towards 126.20. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 129.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing towards 0.9666 and may later start a new correction down to 0.9620. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9750.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is expanding its consolidation range up to 0.7131. Later, the market may start another decline to break 0.7040 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6934.





BRENT

Having finished the ascending wave at 114.40, Brent is expected to consolidate there and then break this range to the upside to continue the uptrend with the short-term target at 118.36. Later, the market may correct towards 112.00 and then resume growing with the target at 122.65.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1866.00, Gold is expected to correct down to 1855.00 and may later form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1888.08. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1850.00 and then resume growing to reach 1909.80.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3952.8 without any particular direction. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4084.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3860.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.7.



