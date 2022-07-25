EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.0202. According to the main scenario, the pair may break the range to the downside and start another decline to reach 1.0144. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0008.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.2000. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.2080 and then fall to break 1.1890. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1692.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having broken 136.58, USDJPY continues falling towards 135.21. Later, the market may correct to test 136.60 from below and then resume falling with the target at 133.86.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still correcting. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.9588 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9735, or even extend this structure up to 0.9927.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6888. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 0.6929 and then resume falling with the target at 0.6870, or even extend this structure down to 0.6822.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting. Today, the asset may form a new descending structure towards 101.00 and then start another growth with the first target at 105.85, or even extend this structure up to 108.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has reached the short-term upside target at 1738.60. Possibly, today the metal may start another correction to reach 1716.00, and then form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1750.56.





S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 4012.5; right now, it is consolidating this around 3950.0. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 4100.0, at least; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 3868.7, and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.



