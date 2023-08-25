EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a wave of correction to 1.0875, beginning a new declining wave. Today the market has demonstrated a structure of the move to 1.0777. A link of growth to 1.0810 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0750 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0700. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has corrected to 1.2732, beginning a new wave of decline. Today it has completed a structure of the move to 1.2558. A link of growth to 1.2628 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2520 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.2450.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 146.25. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 145.45 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 146.30. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8888. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.8850 (with a test from above) is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8935. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a correction to 0.6486, beginning a new wave of decline. Today the market has completed a structure of the wave to 0.6401. A link of growth to 0.6415 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6383 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.6348.
BRENT
Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 82.70. A link of growth to 83.80 is not excluded today. Next, a rise to 84.55 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 85.60. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1923.23. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining impulse to 1904.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1913.00 might follow. Next, a decline to 1893.80 could form, from where the trend might continue to 1885.00. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4475.3. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 4330.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 4404.0 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4282.0 is expected. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.