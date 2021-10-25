EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing another ascending impulse at 1.1655 along with the correction towards 1.1622, EURUSD is growing to return to 1.1655 and break it. Later, the market may reach 1.1669 and consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the asset may trade upwards to reach 1.1707 and then start a new correction to the downside.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3741 and forming another consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the upside to reach 1.3781. Today, the pair may fall to reach 1.3759 and then one more ascending wave to break 1.3802. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3851.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another descending structure at 69.82 along with the correction towards 70.47. Possibly, today the pair may start another decline to reach 69.67 and then correct towards 71.10. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 69.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the descending impulse at 113.40 along with the correction towards 113.79. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to reach 112.90 and then start another correction with the target at 113.79.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed another descending structure at 0.9155; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9188; if to the downside – form a new descending structure towards 0.9134.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7478. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7418. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 0.7478.





BRENT

After completing the ascending structure at 86.05, Brent is still consolidating around this level. Possibly, the asset may start a new decline to reach 84.75 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 88.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1813.27 along with the correction towards 1783.33, Gold has completed another ascending structure at 1798.40; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1825.25; if to the downside – continue the correction towards 1777.30 and then start another growth to reach the above-mentioned target.





S&P 500

After finishing the ascending wave at 4560.0 along with the descending impulse towards 4525.5, the S&P index is expected to consolidate between these levels. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 4444.0.



