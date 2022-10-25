EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Today the pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9877. Another link of growth to 0.9944 is expected, and after it is reached, a decline to 0.9791 might start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1326. Another link of growth to 1.1555 is expected, with a perspective of growth to 1.1660. After this level is reached, a wave of decline might start to 1.1010.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair today keeps forming a consolidation range around 148.90. A link of decline to 148.25 is not excluded, followed by possible growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.90.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues correction to 0.9922. After it is over, another wave of growth to 1.0370 is to follow. The goal is local. Then a decline to 0.9922 should follow.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is still forming a consolidation range around 0.6300. A link of growth to 0.6433 is expected, potentially followed by a wave of decline to 0.6170.





BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 93.22. A link of growth to 95.44 is expected, the goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 92.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.70.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps forming a consolidation range around 1652.00. A link of growth to 1683.55 is expected, followed by a correction to 1652.00.





S&P 500

The stock index keeps developing a wave of growth to 3860.0. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3680.0 might start.



