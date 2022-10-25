Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.10.2022

25.10.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Today the pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9877. Another link of growth to 0.9944 is expected, and after it is reached, a decline to 0.9791 might start.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1326. Another link of growth to 1.1555 is expected, with a perspective of growth to 1.1660. After this level is reached, a wave of decline might start to 1.1010.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair today keeps forming a consolidation range around 148.90. A link of decline to 148.25 is not excluded, followed by possible growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.90.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues correction to 0.9922. After it is over, another wave of growth to 1.0370 is to follow. The goal is local. Then a decline to 0.9922 should follow.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is still forming a consolidation range around 0.6300. A link of growth to 0.6433 is expected, potentially followed by a wave of decline to 0.6170.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 93.22. A link of growth to 95.44 is expected, the goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 92.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.70.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps forming a consolidation range around 1652.00. A link of growth to 1683.55 is expected, followed by a correction to 1652.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index keeps developing a wave of growth to 3860.0. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3680.0 might start.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano