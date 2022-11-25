EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0410. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 1.0445 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1.0330 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0500.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2100. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 1.2170 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 1.1990 will open. Next, growth to 1.2200.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of growth to 139.00 and a correction to 138.40. Practically, the market has set the borders for a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 139.66 will become possible. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 137.66 will open.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range under 0.9440. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9490 will open. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.9380 is not excluded.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6750. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.6818 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 0.6700 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.6818.
BRENT
Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 85.00. With an escape upwards, a pathway of correction to 89.50 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 81.18 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.55.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1752.30. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1765.80 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1746.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1775.00, from where the trend may continue to 1784.84.
S&P 500
The stock index has got support at 3997.7 and suggests considering extension of the structure of growth to 4063.0. After this level is reached, a decline to 3997.7 might follow, and then growth to 4090.4, falling to 3934.0, and then possibly - to 3777.7.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.