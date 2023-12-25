Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.12.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.1039. A correction link to 1.0986 is expected today. After the correction is over, a new growth structure to 1.1080 might develop, followed by a decline to 1.0940.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.2743 and a correction to 1.2691. Practically, a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a growth link to 1.2770 is not excluded. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 1.2633 could open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has formed a consolidation range above 141.88. With an upward escape, a growth wave to 144.17 might form. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a decline wave to 0.8514. A growth impulse to 0.8560 has been performed. A consolidation range could form around this level today. With an escape upwards, a correction to 0.8611 could develop. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a growth wave to 0.6823. A correction to 0.6781 might form today. After the correction is over, a new wave to 0.6837 could follow. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 79.20. With an upward escape, a growth structure to 83.00 could form. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 77.80 might follow (a test from above).
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a growth wave to 2079.80. Once this level is reached, a correction to 2045.75 could develop. Next, a rise to 2118.00 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a growth wave to 4775.5 and a correction to 4742.5. A new growth structure to 4788.5 might develop today. Once this level is reached, a decline wave to 4696.0 could begin. This is the first target.
