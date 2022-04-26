EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0700, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.0677. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 1.0822.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.2700, GBPUSD is consolidating above this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the target at 1.2922.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 127.33, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 128.22 and may later resume trading downwards with the target at 126.22.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues growing towards 0.9633. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 0.9544.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7134. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 0.7309 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7070.





BRENT

Brent has completed the correctional wave at 99.33. Today, the asset may form one more ascending wave to reach 106.10 and then start a new correction with the target at 97.30.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues the correction towards 1892.20; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may expand the range up to 1936.40. After that, the instrument may form one more correctional structure to reach 1874.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1936.40.





S&P 500

Having completed the descending wave at 4203.3, the S&P index is expected to grow and test 4366.2 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the first target at 4095.5.



