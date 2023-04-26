EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.1000. At a certain point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level and, breaking it downwards, extended the range to 1.0963. A correction to 1.1000 (a test from below) looks possible today. Next, a decline to 1.0950 could follow.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.2430. At a certain point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level and, breaking it downwards, extended the range to 1.2386. A correction to 1.2430 (a test from below) looks possible today. Next, a decline to 1.2355 could follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 133.66. A link of decline to 133.20 is not excluded today. Next, growth to 133.60 (a test from below) and a decline to 132.66 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8926. A correction to 0.8898 looks probable today. After the price reaches this level, growth to 0.8935 could follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6560. After it reaches this level, the price could rise to 0.6666 (a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6528 could follow.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 81.15. A link of decline t 79.55 is not excluded, followed by growth to 82.85. After the price breaks this level, a pathway up to 85.85 could open.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1990.90. Currently, the market has extended it o 2003.80. A decline to 1985.00 looks probable today. And after this level breaks downwards, a pathway down to 1966.30 could open, followed by growth to 1990.90.
S&P 500
The stock index broke 4100.0 downwards and completed a structure of decline to 4072.5. Today a link of growth to 4100.0 (a test from below) looks possible. Next, a decline to 4050.5 looks possible. The target is local.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.