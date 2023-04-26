EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.1000. At a certain point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level and, breaking it downwards, extended the range to 1.0963. A correction to 1.1000 (a test from below) looks possible today. Next, a decline to 1.0950 could follow.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.2430. At a certain point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level and, breaking it downwards, extended the range to 1.2386. A correction to 1.2430 (a test from below) looks possible today. Next, a decline to 1.2355 could follow.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 133.66. A link of decline to 133.20 is not excluded today. Next, growth to 133.60 (a test from below) and a decline to 132.66 could follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8926. A correction to 0.8898 looks probable today. After the price reaches this level, growth to 0.8935 could follow.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6560. After it reaches this level, the price could rise to 0.6666 (a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6528 could follow.





BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 81.15. A link of decline t 79.55 is not excluded, followed by growth to 82.85. After the price breaks this level, a pathway up to 85.85 could open.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1990.90. Currently, the market has extended it o 2003.80. A decline to 1985.00 looks probable today. And after this level breaks downwards, a pathway down to 1966.30 could open, followed by growth to 1990.90.





S&P 500

The stock index broke 4100.0 downwards and completed a structure of decline to 4072.5. Today a link of growth to 4100.0 (a test from below) looks possible. Next, a decline to 4050.5 looks possible. The target is local.



