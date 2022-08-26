EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.0025, EURUSD is correcting down to 0.9933 and may later grow to reach 0.9988, thus forming a new consolidation range. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9800; if to the upside – resume trading upwards to reach 1.0044.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.1800. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 1.1888 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1700.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 136.60. Today, the pair may fall towards 136.20 and then form one more ascending structure to test 136.60 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 134.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9646 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 0.9600. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9715; if to the downside – start a new correction to reach 0.9515.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.6970; right now, it is consolidating there. Today, the pair may start another decline with the target at 0.6868.





BRENT

After reaching its upside target at 102.40 and then forming a new consolidation range below this level, Brent has broken it downwards. Possibly, the asset may continue the correction down to 97.40 and then start a new growth with the target at 102.85.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1765.40, Gold is expected to correct down to 1750.40, at least. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1772.44.





S&P 500

Having rebounded from 4150.0, the S&P index is growing towards 4208.0 and may later fall to reach 4157.9, thus forming a new consolidation range. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline with the target at 4000.0; if to the upside – resume trading upwards to reach 4300.0.



