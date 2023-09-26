EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0575. Today a consolidation range could develop above this level. A link of growth to 1.0616 (a test from below) is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0556 with the trend potentially continuing to 1.0550. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2194. Today a consolidation range is expected to form above this level. With an upward breakout, a link of correction to 1.2248 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 1.2150, from where the trend could continue to 1.2000.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a growth wave, reaching 148.95. Today a structure of growth is expected to expand to 149.05. After the price hits this level, a consolidation range could form below it. With a downward breakout, a link of correction to 148.14 could follow. With an upward breakout, the trend could develop to 149.94. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a growth wave, reaching 0.9133. Today a consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. With a downward breakout, a link of correction to 0.9088 could follow. An upward breakout will open the potential for the trend to continue to 0.9184.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues its downward movement to 0.6393. After the price hits this level, a link of correction to 0.6428 could form, followed by a decline to 0.6322 with the trend potentially developing to 0.6276.





BRENT

Brent is in a consolidation phase around 91.91. A correction could continue to 89.40 today. Once it is over, an upward movement to 97.07 is expected. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues to develop a wave of decline to 1911.11. After hitting this level, the price could rise to 1919.60 (a test from below). A decline to 1909.00 could follow next, from where the trend could develop to 1894.77.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a downward movement to 4298.8. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an upward breakout, a link of correction to 4347.0 (a test from below) could form, followed by a decline to 4230.3. This is a local target. After reaching this level, the price could correct to 4298.0 and then fall to 4172.0. This is the first target.



