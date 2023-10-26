Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 26.10.2023

26.10.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0540. A decrease to 1.0533 might follow today. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 1.0565 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a new wave of decline to 1.0480 is expected. This is the first target.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2077. A correction to 1.2121 could follow today. Next, the trend might continue to 1.2015. This is the first target.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a rising impulse to 150.30 and a correction to 150.03. Today the market continues developing a wave of growth to 150.75. Next, a correction to 149.40 might follow.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8986. After the price reaches this level, the quotes might correct to 0.8955 (with a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 0.9016 is expected. This is the first target.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6272. A link of correction to 0.6333 is not excluded today. Next, a decline to 0.6266 is expected. This is the first target.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 85.85 and a correction to 89.30 (with a test from below). A new structure of decline to 85.55 might develop today. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 93.25 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 95.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1975.00. Today the range might extend to 1996.25. Next, a decline to 1952.00 is expected. Should this level be also breached downwards as well, the potential for a decline to 1900.00 might open. This is the first target.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4156.0. A link of correction to 4250.0 could follow today (with a test from below). After the correction is over, a decline to 4111.1 might happen. This is the first target.

S&P 500
Attention!

