Technical Analysis & Forecast 26.12.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues developing a growth wave to 1.1040. Upon reaching this level, the quotes might form a corrective link to 1.0986 (a test from above). Next, a rise to 1.1055 is expected, possibly followed by a new decline wave to 1.0888.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD could continue the correction link to 1.2683. Once the correction is over, the price might rise to 1.2764. Next, a decline wave to 1.2613 could start, from where the trend might extend to 1.2600.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range around 142.20. With an escape from the range upwards, a correction to 144.18 might form. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline to 140.00 could open. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues correcting to 0.8544. Next, the instrument might rise to 0.8602, from where the trend could continue to 0.8633. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a correction to 0.6782. When the correction is over, a new growth structure to 0.6840 might begin. Next, a decline wave to 0.6733 could start.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 79.20. With an upward escape, a growth structure to 83.00 might begin. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 77.80 might start (a test from above).





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a growth wave to 2079.80. Once this level is reached, a correction to 2045.75 could follow (a test from above). Next, a growth structure to 2118.00 is expected.





S&P 500

The stock index might extend a correction link to 4732.0. Next, a rise to 4788.0 is expected. Once this level is reached, a new decline wave to 4696.0 could begin. This is the first target.



