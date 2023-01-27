EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the first impulse of decline to 1.0850. Today the market has completed a correction of this wave to 1.0899. At the moment, the quotes are forming a new impulse of decline to 1.0850. Then a consolidation range should form around this level, followed by an escape downwards to 1.0795. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed correction at 1.2429. Then the market demonstrated an impulse of decline to 1.2343 and corrected it to 1.2415. Today a new impulse of decline to 1.2340 might develop. And with a breakaway of this level, the wave of decline might continue to 1.2262. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 130.00. Today growth to 131.30 is expected. Then a wave of decline to 128.35 should start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9150. Today growth to 0.9277 should start. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway up to 0.9393 should open. The goal is local.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.7080 and a correction to 0.7128. Today a new impulse of decline to 0.7070 is forming. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway to 0.7000 will open. The goal is local.





BRENT

Brent has corrected to 85.50. Today a structure of growth might continue to 90.30 and even 93.00. Then a correction to 88.98 should follow.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1918.50 and a link of growth to 1934.40. Today the market may develop a structure of decline to 1918.00. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1900.00 will open. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a link of growth to 4063.0. Today the quotes may drop to 3888.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 3970.0 should start, followed by a decline to 3800.0. The goal is local.



