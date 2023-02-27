EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0550. Today the market might demonstrate a link of correction to 1.0590 and go down to 1.0490. Then a new wave of correction to 1.0705 should start, followed by a decline to 1.0380.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1965. Today a consolidation range may form under this level. Then a decline to 1.1890 should start. And with a breakaway of this level the wave should continue to 1.1796. After this level is reached, a wave of correction to 1.1965 should begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 136.53. A correction to 135.30 is not excluded. Then a wave of growth should develop to 137.50. After this level is reached, a correction to 135.25 should begin.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.9417. Today the market is consolidating under this level. With an escape downwards, a correction to 0.9320 should follow. With an escape upwards, the wave should continue to 0.9568.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6700. Today the market can form a link of growth to 0.6800. This link is interpreted as a collection. After the correction is over, a link of decline to 0.6600 might begin.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of growth to 82.90 and a correction to 82.40. Today a wave of growth to 83.63 should start. Then a correction to 82.20 and growth to 86.06 should follow. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of decline to 1806.66. Today a correction to 1817.37 is not excluded. Then a decline to 1805.00 and a wave of growth to 1825.75 should follow.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3942.5. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4000.0 should open. Then a decline to 3900.0 should follow. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 3900.0 should open right away, from where the trend might develop to 3824.0.



