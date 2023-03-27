EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed an impulse of decline to 1.0723. Today a link of growth might develop to 1.0810, followed by a decline to 1.0686. The target is first. After that, growth to 1.0810 is possible.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.2190. Today the market is correcting to 1.2250. Practically, a consolidation range might form at these levels. If the price escapes the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2167 should start. The target is first. After that, a new structure of growth might develop to 1.2255.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed a structure of decline to 129.63. Today the market has completed a link of growth to 130.58 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a pathway to 131.60 should open. The target is first. Then a correction to 130.60 and growth to 132.60 should follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9180. Today the price might escape it upwards, reaching 0.9233. The target is first. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 0.9180 should follow. Then growth to 0.9244 looks possible.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6624. Today the market is forming a correction to 0.6677. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 0.6595 should start. Then a correction to 0.6677 and a decline to 0.6588 looks possible.





BRENT

Brent has corrected to 72.20. Today a structure of growth to 75.90 should develop. And if the quotes break this level upwards, the growth might continue to 79.60, from where a wave of growth might develop to 81.66.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold formed a consolidation range around 1991.20. Today the market is trading near the lower border of the range. If the border breaks downwards, a pathway to 1952.25 should open. And if the price escapes the range upwards, the wave might continue to 2015.00.





S&P 500

Today the stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3964.4. The range might extend to 3885.5. Then the quotes might grow to 4042.0.



