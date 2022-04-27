EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0667 and then forming a new consolidation range above this level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is falling towards 1.0580. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 1.0757.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.2590, GBPUSD is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.2536; if to the upside – start a new correction with the target at 1.2890.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 126.93, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 127.89. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 126.21.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues growing towards 0.9633. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 0.9588 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9719.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7131. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate around this level. If later the rice breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 0.7050. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 0.7248.





BRENT

Having formed a new consolidation range around 104.12 and breaking it to the upside, Brent is forming one more ascending wave towards 107.47. Later, the market may fall to test 104.12 from above and then start another growth with the first target at 109.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues falling towards 1892.15; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may expand the range up to 1936.40. After that, the instrument may form one more correctional structure to reach 1874.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1936.40.





S&P 500

Having formed a new consolidation range around 4303.0, the S&P index has broken it to the downside and may later continue falling towards 4095.5. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 4303.0 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3960.2.



