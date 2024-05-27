EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair is currently in a consolidation phase around 1.0830. The market has extended the range down to 1.0803, expanding it upwards to 1.0851 today. Another decline structure aiming for 1.0815 is expected. A breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave towards the local target of 1.0777.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair is currently in a consolidation phase around 1.2709. The market has extended the range towards 1.2749. A new decline wave is expected to start, aiming for 1.2660. Once the price reaches this level, a corrective phase is not ruled out, targeting 1.2709 (testing from below). A decline towards 1.2650 could follow, potentially continuing towards the local target of 1.2600.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair is forming a consolidation range around 156.51. The market has extended the range towards 157.18. Today, a decline towards 156.51 is expected (testing from above). A rise to 157.51 is not ruled out, potentially continuing towards 158.16. Subsequently, a new decline wave could start, aiming for 155.87 as the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair is currently in a consolidation phase around 0.9133 without any strong trend. Today, a link of growth towards 0.9176 is expected, with the trend potentially continuing to 0.9188. Next, a correction could start, aiming for 0.9090. Once the correction is complete, a rise towards 0.9220 is expected.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair is forming a correction towards 0.6638. Once the correction is complete, a new decline wave could start, aiming for 0.6580 and potentially continuing towards 0.6550 as the first target.
BRENT
Brent is forming a growth wave towards 82.35. After the price reaches this level, a correction is not ruled out, targeting 81.40. Subsequently, a new growth structure could follow, aiming for 84.64 and potentially continuing towards 86.16 as the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 2341.20. Today, a rise towards 2355.00 could occur, followed by a decline towards 2319.50, representing the first target of the decline wave.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a downward impulse targeting 5257.0 and a correction towards 5312.0. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a wave towards 5197.0, potentially expanding towards 5160.0. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.