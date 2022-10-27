EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has reached the local goal of the wave of growth at 1.0090. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range may extend upwards to 1.0157. After this level is reached, a wave of decline should start to 0.9855.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues growing to 1.1666. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.1370 may follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction may start to 1.1370. Then a wave of growth to 1.1792 may begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair completed a wave of decline to 146.20. At some point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level, and upon escaping upwards, it continues a wave of decline to 142.85. The goal is local.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair completed a wave of decline to 0.9846. At some point, the market is forming a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, the price may correct to 0.9940. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline may continue to 0.9730.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6480. Today the market suggests considering an escape upwards and further growth to 0.6577, followed by a decline to 0.6394.





BRENT

Oil completed a wave of growth to 95.45. At some moment, the market is forming a narrow consolidation range. A link of correction to 92.60 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, the wave may continue to 99.70, after which falling to 95.50 might happen.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps forming a consolidation range around 1661.30. With an escape downwards, a pathway of correction to 1643.85 should open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1685.55 should start.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3850.0. Extension upwards to 3900.0 is not excluded. Then a wave of decline to 3770.0 should start.



