EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1320. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.1293 and then grow to reach 1.1351. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 1.1320. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1370; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.1180.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3400. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1.3366 and then resume growing to reach 1.3457. After that, the instrument may fall to return to 1.3400. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 1.3315.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.52. Possibly, today the pair may resume trading downwards to break 73.20 and then continue falling towards 72.60 or even reach the target at 72.40.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 114.44. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 114.53 and then fall towards 115.15. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 115.50; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 113.93.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing to test 0.9218 from below. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9145.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7230. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7257 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.





BRENT

Brent continues growing with the first target at 80.10. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.55 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 83.24.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1807.00. possibly, the metal may resume trading upwards to reach 1815.70 and then fall towards 1800.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the short-term target at 1828.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating below 4740.7. Today, the asset may correct towards 4667.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.



