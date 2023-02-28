EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0532. Today the market has demonstrated a link of correction to 1.0615 (a test from below). At the moment, a structure of decline is forming to 1.0475. After this level is reached, a new correction to 1.0705 might begin, followed by a decline to 1.0380.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1922. A correction to 1.2066 has followed today. At the moment, a structure of decline towards 1.1919 is forming. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1.1818 should open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues consolidation under 135.80. An escape upwards to 137.14 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction back to 135.80 is not excluded, followed by growth to 137.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.9427. Today the market might perform a link of correction to 0.9333. Then growth to 0.9512 should follow, from where the wave should continue to 0.9581.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.6693. Today the market has corrected to 0.6749. At the moment, a structure of decline is forming to 0.6648. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6750 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6597.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 83.17 and a correction to 81.44. Today a wave of growth to 84.14 should develop. Then a correction to 82.80 and growth to 84.79 should be expected. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of decline to 1806.62. Today it has demonstrated a link of correction to 1820.10. At the moment, a structure of decline to 1804.00 is forming. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1825.75 should start, followed by a decline to 1788.10.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of correction to 4010.0. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4020.0 should open, followed by a decline to 3900.0. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave to 3959.5 should open, from where the trend should continue to 3924.8.



