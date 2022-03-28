EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed another descending wave at 1.0960, EURUSD is consolidating near the lows. Possibly, today the pair may extend the descending wave to 1.0940 and then start a new growth with the target at 1.1000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.3176 to the downside, GBPUSD is expected to continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3132. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 1.3176 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3126.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed another ascending structure at 123.14 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the target at 120.40.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having broken 0.9296, USDCHF continues growing towards 0.9345. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to return to 0.9296 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9393.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7494. Today, the pair may start a new decline to break 0.7480 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7444.





BRENT

Having completed the correction at 115.33 along with the ascending impulse towards 121.90. Brent is expected to start another correction to reach 117.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to break 127.44 and then continue growing with the target at 142.22.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1941.47. Possibly, today the metal may grow towards 1971.41 or even extend this structure up to 1989.99.





S&P 500

The S&P index has broken 4515.0 to the upside and may continue growing with the target at 4594.0. After that, the instrument may fall towards 4365.5 or even extend this structure down to 4070.0.



