Forgot password?
Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 28.04.2021

28.04.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range below 1.2088. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.2050 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.2015.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is falling. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.3764 and then consolidate around it. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.3600.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 75.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.08.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 108.80, USDJPY is consolidating around it. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new correction with the target at 108.15; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 109.40.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9150. Possibly, today the pair may grow to break the upside border at 0.9170 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9220.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7760. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7575; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7864.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is still growing to reach 66.66 and may later correct towards 65.75. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 67.50.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1766.50. Today, the metal may resume trading within the uptrend towards 1826.00 and then start a new correction to reach 1766.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1840.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4203.0 and may later correct to reach 4070.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the key target at 4330.5.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboForex 10 Years
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport