EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the first ascending structure at 1.1973, EURUSD is correcting downwards and may reach 1.1900. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 1.1973 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.2020.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3999 along with the correction towards 1.3866, GBPUSD is consolidating above the later level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure to reach 1.3971. Later, the market may break thins level and continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1.4073.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still falling towards 72.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 72.50 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 71.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still correcting and may reach 110.35. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 110.87 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 111.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the descending structure at 0.9143. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9240 and then continue moving upwards to reach 0.9400. Another scenario implies a rebound from 0.9240 and a further downtrend with the target at 0.9000.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7567. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 0.7660 and then start another decline with the target at 0.7411.





BRENT

Brent is moving upwards; it has already broken 75.25 and may later continue growing to reach 76.70. After that, the instrument may correct to test 75.25 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 78.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1796.50 along with the correction towards 1771.00, Gold is expected to start another growth to beak 1797.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1833.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4303.3. Later, the market may fall to reach 4239.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4339.0. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.1.



