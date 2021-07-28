EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has broken 1.1800 to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may continue the correction up to 1.1850 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1770. After that, the instrument may continue falling within the downtrend with the target at 1.1600.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished another ascending correctional structure at 1.3877 from below. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to test 1.3722 from above and then start another growth towards 1.3890 to complete the correction. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3570.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 73.45. Today, the pair may break this level and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.72.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the descending wave at 110.00 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may expend this wave down to 109.40 and then start a new correction to return to 110.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.9170 and breaking it to the downside, USDCHF is expected to continue the correction towards 0.9109. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9200 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9300.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating below 0.7388 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.7272 and then correct to return to 0.7380. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating above 74.00. Possibly, the asset may grow to reach 77.00 and then start a new correction towards 73.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues consolidating around 1800.00. Today, the metal may start another correction towards 1813.00 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1766.55.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating above 4377.0. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 4331.4; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 4430.0 and then start a new decline with the first target at 4232.2.



