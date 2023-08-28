Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 28.08.2023

28.08.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has performed a wave of decline to 1.0765. Today the market is forming a structure of correction to 1.0815 (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0740 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1.0711. This is a local target.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2547. Today the market is developing a structure of correction to 1.2606. Next, a wave of decline to 1.2536 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 1.2490. This is a local target.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 146.62. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of correction to 146.62 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 146.90, from where the trend could continue to 147.50.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.8875. A corrective link of decline to 0.8823 is not excluded, followed by a new wave of growth to 0.8909. This is a local target.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6380. Today a correction to 0.6444 might develop. After it is over, a decline to 0.6372 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 0.6372.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 84.39. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The price is expected to break it upwards, aiming at 85.00. And a breakout of this level upwards might open the potential for a wave of growth to 86.76, from where the trend could continue to 86.76. This is a local target.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1903.70. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 1918.30. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1901.50 might follow. Next, a rise to 1911.80 and a decline to 1900.50 are expected. This is a first target.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4356.0. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 4434.0. After the correction is over, a wave of decline to 4265.5 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 4230.0. This is a local target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano