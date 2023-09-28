EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.0487. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 1.0434. An upward breakout could lead to a corrective link to 1.0545 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0434.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.2110. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the way for a movement to 1.2016. With an upward breakout, a corrective link to 1.2220 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 1.2016.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed its upward movement to 149.69, with the market correcting to 149.28 today. A growth wave might now continue to 149.93. Once the price hits this level, a correction to 148.62 could start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a growth wave to 0.9224. Today the market continues to develop a consolidation range below this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a correction to 0.9110. With an upward breakout, the trend might continue to 0.9284.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed its downward movement, reaching 0.6330. The market is forming a correction to 0.6385 today. Following the correction, a wave of decline to 0.6308 could develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6260.





BRENT

Brent has completed its upward movement to 95.12. A corrective link to 92.85 might follow today. Afterwards, the trend could continue to 97.07, potentially expanding to 104.00. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a decline wave, reaching 1872.20. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1868.44. With an upward breakout, a correction to 1885.80 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a fall to 1868.44.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed its downward movement to 4239.7, with the market correcting to 4291.0 today. Once the correction is over, a wave of decline to 4228.0 could begin, from where the trend could develop to 4125.2.



