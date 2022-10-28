EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair completed correction to 0.9960. Today a link of growth to 1.0025 should be expected, followed by a link of decline to 0.9950. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 0.9960. With an escape downwards, a pathway for further correction to 0.9890 will open. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 1.0155 will open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair performed a link of growth to 1.1642. Today the market is forming a wave of correction to 1.1450. The wave of correction might continue to 1.1320. After it is over, a wave of growth to 1.1690 should start.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair continues developing a consolidation range around 146.22. It may extend to 147.00. Then the trend should develop downwards to 144.00. The goal is local.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.9938. After this level is reached, another wave of decline to 0.9730 might start, followed by growth to 1.0150.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6393. Then growth to 0.6450 might happen, followed by falling to 0.6350. After this wave of correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.6577 should begin.





BRENT

Oil performed a wave of growth to 97.05. At the moment, the market is forming a correction to 95.60, which might continue to 94.00. When the correction is over, a wave of growth should start, heading for 99.70. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1657.50. With an escape downwards, a correction to 1643.85 may start. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1676.66 should begin.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3770.0. It may extend to 3740.0. Then a wave of growth to 3900.0 should begin.



