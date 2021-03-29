EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues consolidating above 1.1761. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 1.1751 and then start another correction towards 1.1846. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1707.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure at 1.3807, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling and reach 1.3742. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.3850.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still falling towards 75.46 and may later grow to reach 76.00, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. According to the main scenario, the price may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 74.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming another consolidation range, this time above 109.46, USDJPY is trading to break it to the downside. Possibly, the pair may continue moving downwards with the first target at 109.10.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9378. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9436 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.9330.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the correction to test 0.7644 from below. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.7515. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.7644 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7450.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 63.00. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 65.50 to test this level from below. Later, the market may start a new correctional wave with the target at 60.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1727.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the metal may form a new descending structure to expand the range down to 1711.67 and then start a new growth to reach 1776.08. Later, the market may correct to return to 1727.00 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 1813.88.





S&P 500

After breaking 3925.6 and then finishing the ascending wave at 3977.0, the S&P index is expected to correct and test 3925.6 from above. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 4000.0 and then start a new correction towards 3860.0.



