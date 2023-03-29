EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair goes on developing a consolidation range around 1.0830. The range could extend to 1.0860. Then we expect a decline to 1.0770. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway down to 1.0690 could open. The target is local.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range under 1.2343. If the price escapes it downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2265 could start. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.2306 could begin. Then a decline to 1.2188 could follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has performed a structure of growth to 131.68. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 132.90 could open. The target is local. Then a correction to 131.70 and growth to 133.75 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair goes on developing a wave of growth to 0.9223. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 0.9180 will not be excluded. Then growth could continue to 0.9240.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range under 0.6707. Today the price could escape the range downwards to 0.6680. And if this level breaks, a pathway to 0.6650 could open, from where the wave could extend to 0.6595.
BRENT
Brent has completed a link of growth to 78.66. A decline to 77.85 is not excluded. Then growth to 79.72 could follow, from where the structure might extend to 81.81. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 76.00 will not be excluded.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has performed a wave of correction to 1974.30. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1944.74. And if this level breaks, a pathway down to 1921.70 could open, from where a structure to 1870.15 might develop.
S&P 500
The stock index today goes on forming a consolidation range around 3999.0. Extension of the range upwards to 4028.5 is not excluded. Then a decline to 3955.0 could follow. And with an escape from the range downwards, a pathway to 3888.0 could open. If the price escapes the range upwards, a link of growth to 4070.0 will not be excluded. Then a decline to 3888.0 could follow.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.