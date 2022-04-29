EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0470 and forming a new consolidation range around 1.0515, EURUSD is expected to break it to the downside and reach 1.0466. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.0600 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0515.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.2441 and forming a new consolidation range around 1.2488, GBPUSD may break it to the downside and reach 1.2377. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 1.2566.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a new descending wave towards 130.13 and may later resume growing to reach 130.74. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 129.10.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9758 along with the descending impulse towards 0.9699, USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range above the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 0.9639 or even extend this structure down to 0.9575.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7054. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 0.7133 and then resume falling to reach 0.7049. After that, the instrument may grow with the target at 0.7250.





BRENT

Brent has broken 106.06; right now, it continues growing towards 109.10. Later, the market may correct to return to 106.06 and then start another growth with the target at 115.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the descending wave at 1874.55; right now, it is growing with the first target at 1936.36. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1892.44 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 2000.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating around 4300.0. Today, the asset may break it to the downside and continue falling towards 4086.0. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 4300.0 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3960.0.



